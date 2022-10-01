AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2374736SaveSavePastel watercolor Memphis social template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 13.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontChivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPastel watercolor Memphis social template vector setMore