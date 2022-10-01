The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2375561SaveSavePlantae et Papiliones rariores: Martynia or Cat's claw (1748) by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3942 x 5518 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3942 x 5518 px | 300 dpi | 124.51 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPlantae et Papiliones rariores: Martynia or Cat's claw (1748) by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More