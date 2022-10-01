The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2375884SaveSaveFruit Arrangement: Peaches and Plums (1742) by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4592 x 3062 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4592 x 3062 px | 300 dpi | 80.5 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadFruit Arrangement: Peaches and Plums (1742) by Georg Dionysius Ehret. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More