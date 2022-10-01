TanasiriPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2377076SaveSaveJoin our community charity social template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.98 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yrsa by RosettaDownload Yrsa fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadJoin our community charity social template vectorMore