SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2377923SaveSaveCreative studio collection Memphis template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 36.1 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontCatamaran by Pria RavichandranDownload Catamaran fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCreative studio collection Memphis template vectorMore