Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2379119SaveSaveColorful Memphis quote template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 32.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Indie Flower by Kimberly GesweinDownload Indie Flower fontSaveDownloadColorful Memphis quote template vectorMore