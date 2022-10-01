AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2380600SaveSaveMemphis sale template set vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 5.86 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Vollkorn by Friedrich AlthausenDownload Vollkorn fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMemphis sale template set vectorMore