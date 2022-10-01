Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2381380SaveSaveUnleash your mind social banner template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 9.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1021 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2977 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 3402 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadUnleash your mind social banner template vectorMore