Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2381427SaveSaveStand united together join our network to save the world social banner template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 38.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 457 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 1524 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadStand united together join our network to save the world social banner template vectorMore