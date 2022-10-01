dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2381944SaveSaveMuslim businesswoman close the deal business social template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 9.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2934 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 3353 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadMuslim businesswoman close the deal business social template vectorMore