Fresh strawberry milk in a glass bottle with a label mockup More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 87.32 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi