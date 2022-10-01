Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2388117SaveSaveStill Life with Flowers (ca. 1820–1861) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 970 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2830 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5254 x 6498 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5254 x 6498 px | 300 dpi | 195.39 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadStill Life with Flowers (ca. 1820–1861) by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More