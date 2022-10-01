AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2397600SaveSaveVintage furniture store brochure template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 26.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadVintage furniture store brochure template vectorMore