GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2399005SaveSaveWhite rose flower png botanical illustration, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 2000 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 2140 x 2675 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadWhite rose flower png botanical illustration, remixed from artworks by Pierre-Joseph RedoutéMore