Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2399494SaveSaveBeige wedding invitation card template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 13.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2665 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBeige wedding invitation card template vector setMore