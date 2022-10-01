BenjamasPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2402862SaveSaveHand drawn camellia flower on a dull purple backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3543 x 3542 px | 300 dpi | 116.13 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3543 x 3542 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHand drawn camellia flower on a dull purple backgroundMore