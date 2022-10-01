Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2403687SaveSaveBlack Archangel from The Flower Book (1905) by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.59 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadBlack Archangel from The Flower Book (1905) by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More