Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2403695SaveSaveMarvel of the World from The Flower Book (1905) by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4078 x 4078 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4078 x 4078 px | 300 dpi | 95.2 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadMarvel of the World from The Flower Book (1905) by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More