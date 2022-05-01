Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2403740SaveSaveLove in a Mist from The Flower Book (1905) by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4188 x 4188 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4188 x 4188 px | 300 dpi | 100.39 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLove in a Mist from The Flower Book (1905) by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More