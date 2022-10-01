NingFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2407825SaveSaveThis is not a trend. Racism is a system not an event. We support the black lives matter movement social template MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.79 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontSaveDownloadThis is not a trend. Racism is a system not an event. We support the black lives matter movement social template More