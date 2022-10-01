Vintage seafood illustrations of scallops au gratin, red mullet, salmon au naturel, mayonnaise of lobster, turbot, river trout, and fried smelts design resources More Free Royalty Free Transparent PNG Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 800 x 1200 px

Large PNG 1667 x 2500 px

Original PNG 2667 x 4000 px