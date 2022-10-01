Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2415251SaveSaveVintage poultry dishes of roast fowls, roast goose, roast turkey with savoury balls, roast duck, and boiled chicken design resourcesMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 439.99 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 7000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage poultry dishes of roast fowls, roast goose, roast turkey with savoury balls, roast duck, and boiled chicken design resourcesMore