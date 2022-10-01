Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417579SaveSaveSalad: Cucumber, Beetroot and tomato, Macédoine, Tomato, Russian, Italian, Prawn, Egg, Lobster, and Salad Dumas from Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management. Digitally enhanced from our own 1923 edition. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 750 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2187 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5504 x 8807 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5504 x 8807 px | 300 dpi | 277.43 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadSalad: Cucumber, Beetroot and tomato, Macédoine, Tomato, Russian, Italian, Prawn, Egg, Lobster, and Salad Dumas from Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management. Digitally enhanced from our own 1923 edition. More