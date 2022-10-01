rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417579Salad: Cucumber, Beetroot and tomato, Mac&eacute;doine, Tomato, Russian, Italian, Prawn, Egg, Lobster, and Salad Dumas from…Save

Salad: Cucumber, Beetroot and tomato, Macédoine, Tomato, Russian, Italian, Prawn, Egg, Lobster, and Salad Dumas from Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management. Digitally enhanced from our own 1923 edition.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Salad: Cucumber, Beetroot and tomato, Macédoine, Tomato, Russian, Italian, Prawn, Egg, Lobster, and Salad Dumas from Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management. Digitally enhanced from our own 1923 edition.

More