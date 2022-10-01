rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2421370Violin and Bow (1889) by Jefferson D. Chalfant. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Violin and Bow (1889) by Jefferson D. Chalfant. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Violin and Bow (1889) by Jefferson D. Chalfant. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More