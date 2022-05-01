The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2422091SaveSaveThe Dark Veinlet from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 3 (1862) published by Louis Prang & Co. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 748 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1217 x 1952 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1217 x 1952 px | 300 dpi | 13.63 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadThe Dark Veinlet from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 3 (1862) published by Louis Prang & Co. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More