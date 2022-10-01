GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2422376SaveSaveVintage iris and jonquil flower sticker with white border set design elementMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3670 x 3670 px | 300 dpi | 160.62 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3670 x 3670 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage iris and jonquil flower sticker with white border set design elementMore