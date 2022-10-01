rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2424663The lulled flame yellow chrysanthemum by William Jackson Hooker Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

The lulled flame yellow chrysanthemum by William Jackson Hooker Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The lulled flame yellow chrysanthemum by William Jackson Hooker Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More