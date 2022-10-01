The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2425205SaveSaveChristmas cover (1895). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 822 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2397 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2575 x 3760 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2575 x 3760 px | 300 dpi | 55.45 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadChristmas cover (1895). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More