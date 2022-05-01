rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2425225Two Paintings of Deer Antlers (ca. 1762&ndash;1767) by The Qianlong Emperor. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…Save

Two Paintings of Deer Antlers (ca. 1762–1767) by The Qianlong Emperor. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Two Paintings of Deer Antlers (ca. 1762–1767) by The Qianlong Emperor. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More