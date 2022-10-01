The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2425360SaveSaveRevolving Pictures, A Novel Colour Book with Dioramic Effects (ca. 1891–1899) published by E. P. Dutton and Company. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1121 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2456 x 2628 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2456 x 2628 px | 300 dpi | 36.97 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadRevolving Pictures, A Novel Colour Book with Dioramic Effects (ca. 1891–1899) published by E. P. Dutton and Company. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More