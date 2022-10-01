rawpixel
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Revolving Pictures, A Novel Colour Book with Dioramic Effects (ca. 1891–1899) published by E. P. Dutton and Company. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Revolving Pictures, A Novel Colour Book with Dioramic Effects (ca. 1891–1899) published by E. P. Dutton and Company. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

