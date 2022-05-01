rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426457Krishna's Earthly Ties, Page from a Dispersed Bivamangalastava (ca. 1695&ndash;1700). Original from The MET Museum.…Save

Krishna's Earthly Ties, Page from a Dispersed Bivamangalastava (ca. 1695–1700). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Krishna's Earthly Ties, Page from a Dispersed Bivamangalastava (ca. 1695–1700). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More