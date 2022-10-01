The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2426459SaveSaveYoung Girls Making Paper Cranes (1906) by Terazaki. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 849 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1746 x 1236 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1746 x 1236 px | 300 dpi | 12.39 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadYoung Girls Making Paper Cranes (1906) by Terazaki. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More