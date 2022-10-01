rawpixel
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Come and Go, A Book of Changing Pictures (ca. 1890) by Ernest Nister. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Come and Go, A Book of Changing Pictures (ca. 1890) by Ernest Nister. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Come and Go, A Book of Changing Pictures (ca. 1890) by Ernest Nister. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

