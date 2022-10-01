rawpixel
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Rooks, Batter, Lacrosse (1887) published by D. Buchner&Co., New York. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

