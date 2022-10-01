rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2427381A Young Elephant by Johann Heinrich Tischbein the Younger (1742&ndash;1808). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…Save

A Young Elephant by Johann Heinrich Tischbein the Younger (1742–1808). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A Young Elephant by Johann Heinrich Tischbein the Younger (1742–1808). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More