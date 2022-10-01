TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2431975SaveSaveRectangle gold frame on vintage sepia cactus background design elementMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 213.3 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadRectangle gold frame on vintage sepia cactus background design elementMore