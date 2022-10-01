TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2432005SaveSaveRound gold frame on vintage sepia cactus background design elementMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3800 x 3800 px | 300 dpi | 249.69 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3800 x 3800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadRound gold frame on vintage sepia cactus background design elementMore