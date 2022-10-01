Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2434SaveSaveVintage pattern. Digitally enhanced from our own 19th Century Grammar of Ornament book by Owen Jones. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 777 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2266 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5179 x 8000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5179 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 237.11 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVintage pattern. Digitally enhanced from our own 19th Century Grammar of Ornament book by Owen Jones. More