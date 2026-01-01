Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagecollageflower victorianvictorianred roseillustration womanbustwoman head greekvintage pink flowers illustrationWoman head Greek and roman sculpture psd mixed media artMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 2700 x 2700 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2700 x 2700 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare