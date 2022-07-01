rawpixel
Pink calandrinia flower png vintage botanical illustration
Pink calandrinia flower png vintage botanical illustration

Pink calandrinia flower png vintage botanical illustration

  • Discolored calandrinia from Edwards&rsquo;s Botanical Register (1829&mdash;1847) by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/Sydenham%20Edwards?sort=curated&amp;page=1">Sydenham Edwards</a>, <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/John%20Lindley?sort=curated&amp;page=1">John Lindley</a>, and <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/James%20Ridgway?sort=curated&amp;page=1">James Ridgway</a>.
