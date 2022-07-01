rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2609940
Vintage rhododendron blooming illustration png sticker
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage rhododendron blooming illustration png sticker

More

Vintage rhododendron blooming illustration png sticker

More
Premium

View personal and business license

Compatible with :
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

More file types

  • Vintage lovely rhododendron flower branch for decoration
    PSD
  • Vintage lovely rhododendron flower branch for decoration
    Vector
  • The lovely rhododendron from Edwards&rsquo;s Botanical Register (1829&mdash;1847) by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/Sydenham%20Edwards?sort=curated&amp;page=1">Sydenham Edwards</a>, <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/John%20Lindley?sort=curated&amp;page=1">John Lindley</a>, and <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/James%20Ridgway?sort=curated&amp;page=1">James Ridgway</a>.
    Enhanced