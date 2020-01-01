https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2611856Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage butterflies and moths png set, remix from artworks by Charles Dessalines D'orbignyMorePremiumID : 2611856View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1125 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1407 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1994 x 2126 pxCompatible with :Vintage butterflies and moths png set, remix from artworks by Charles Dessalines D'orbignyMore