https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2612144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage hippopotamus png animal, remix from artworks by Charles Dessalines D'orbignyMorePremiumID : 2612144View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 724 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 905 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 1810 pxCompatible with :Vintage hippopotamus png animal, remix from artworks by Charles Dessalines D'orbignyMore