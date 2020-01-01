https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2612164Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextChic typography template vector design on texture backgroundMorePremiumID : 2612164View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.59 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.59 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllChic typography template vector design on texture backgroundMore