https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2612223Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLittle clothing template eps typography designMorePremiumID : 2612223View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.92 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.92 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontLittle clothing template eps typography designMore