https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2612634Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage carrion-flower png plant, remix from artworks by Charles Dessalines D'orbignyMorePremiumID : 2612634View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 886 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1108 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 2216 pxCompatible with :Vintage carrion-flower png plant, remix from artworks by Charles Dessalines D'orbignyMore