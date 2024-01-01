https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2613884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMeadow Fleabane (Erigeron speciosus) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2613884View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3125 x 4374 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3125 x 4374 px | 300 dpi | 78.25 MBFree DownloadMeadow Fleabane (Erigeron speciosus) (1920) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More