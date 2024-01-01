rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Spanish Chestnut, English Iris, and European Filbert from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy…
Spanish Chestnut, English Iris, and European Filbert from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596) by Georg Bocskay and Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
2613960

View CC0 License

