https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2614373Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn leaves psd botanical illustration watercolorMorePremiumID : 2614373View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4640 x 6496 px | 300 dpi | 352.69 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4640 x 6496 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Autumn leaves psd botanical illustration watercolorMore