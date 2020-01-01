https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2614825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage bottle gentian flower psd illustration floral drawingMorePremiumID : 2614825View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5612 x 7856 px | 300 dpi | 554 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5612 x 7856 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage bottle gentian flower psd illustration floral drawingMore